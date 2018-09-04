Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A deal has been struck that could solve a long-running industrial dispute over proposals to remove guards from new Merseyrail trains.

Managers wanted new Stadler trains being introduced in 2021 to be driver-only operations using cameras mounted on the body of the train.

But the move threatened the jobs of more than 200 guards sparking strike action which gained public support because of fears around passenger safety.

Action was suspended while all sides went to conciliation service ACAS resulting in the agreement in principle.

Now it has been accepted there will be a second member of staff on board, with no guards to lose their jobs, although there is a suggestion this could mean fare increases.

And the design of the new trains still proposes ‘the door control and dispatch of the trains will transfer to the driver’.

A joint statement signed by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Merseyrail and the RMT says detailed work will now take place to agree the role and safety responsibilities of the second staff member adding that the current business case ‘will need to be revisited’ and there will be no further industrial action while dialogue continues.

Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, said: “I am pleased that we are agreeing in principle that there will be a second member of staff on board the train when the new, state-of-the-art Merseyrail fleet is fully in place in 2021.

“I have always believed that the only way this dispute would be resolved was by all sides sitting down and talking. That’s why I pushed for Merseyrail and the RMT to enter ACAS talks last year and I’m pleased that this approach has got us to where we are today.”

Merseyrail managing director Andy Heath said: “The commitment from the RMT to continue the suspension of industrial action during this review period will undoubtedly help maintain the continuity of the current phase of ACAS conciliation which will allow us to plan our operational delivery around the major programme of Merseyrail platform modifications and the major events between now and the end of the year.

“During this phase of conciliation we will continue our engagement with both the Combined Authority and the RMT as we explore the feasibility and affordability of a solution to keeping a second person on the new trains.”

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT, said: “Today’s agreement in principle is an important and‎ significant development in respect of RMT’s long running campaign to retain a guaranteed second, safety-critical member of staff on Merseyrail trains.

“I want to pay tribute to RMT members for their resilience and‎ solidarity throughout this campaign.

“We now await a fully-formed and detailed set of proposals that the we can take back to our Executive and our members.”