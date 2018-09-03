Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary have today issued an appeal for witnesses after a bike was stolen from a teenager.

The robbery took place on Sunday, September 2 at around 8pm near the Burma Star Pub in Halton Brook, Runcorn.

At the time the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was riding the bike when he was approached by two men, one who was on a bike and one who wasn't.

One man told the boy to get off his bike, which he then did.

The victim was shoved and the second man took the bike, an orange Voodoo Nizumbi.

The two men then cycled away towards the Holy Spirit Church.

One of the men is white, 5'7" tall, of slim build and believed to be between 16 to 18 years old.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black rain jacket with the hood up.

The second man was white and wearing similar clothing, riding a silver Carrera bike.

Detective constable Nathaniel Walkowiak said: "The stolen bike is distinctive and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or the two men riding away from the scene to get in touch. Also, if anyone has seen a similar bike in the Runcorn area since the incident then we would urge you to come forward.

"This was a frightening experience for the victim. Fortunately, he wasn’t injured but the experience has left him shaken. We are carrying out a number of enquiries in the area to try and locate the offenders.

"If you have any information about the incident or who is responsible then please contact us through our online form - https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ - or call us on 101, quoting incident number IML 173226."