It's often been said that it's the oldest store still trading in Chester city centre.

So it's not surprising that there was a public outpouring of shock and dismay when we announced earlier this week that 248-year-old Lowe & Sons jewellers will be closing its doors later this month.

The store, known for unique Chester silverware and vintage bespoke jewellery, not to mention its opulent interior, has been trading since 1770 and been in its current Bridge Street Row premises since 1804.

Prime Minister Gladstone, Winston Churchill, Pope Paul and Queen Elizabeth II have all been recipients of Lowe silver over the years, and the jewellers also had a long association with the Dukes of Westminster and Grosvenor family since the 1850s.

It's been a Chester institution for centuries. So this is why we want to take a special look back at it what has been one of the city's most charming and unique independent businesses for almost 250 years.

Lowe's are holding a closing down sale which starts at 10am on Saturday, April 14, with all stock, including engagement rings diamond jewellery, precious stones, rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants, reduced by 50%.