A restaurant owner and community stalwart is delighted to have met the Queen, Prince Charles, Boris Johnson and the Prime Minister on a trip to Buckingham Palace.

Abdun Noor, owner of the Chester Tandoori in Brook Street, felt privileged to be invited to the event saying he would remember it for the rest of his life.

Bangladeshi-born Mr Noor, who has lived in Chester 34 years, said the reception was to recognise the contribution made by people from the Commonwealth to their communities in the UK.

Mr Noor, who lives in Mickle Trafford, said: “The Queen asked me what I did and where I lived and how everything was going. I also spoke to Prince Charles. He was really nice and quite funny and he knows Chester really well. He was charming.”

The businessman also chatted with foreign secretary Boris Johnson whom he met once before when the former Mayor of London popped into his restaurant with then Chester MP Stephen Mosley back in 2015.

Also present were Prime Minister Theresa May and husband Philip.

“The Prime Minister seems to be a really nice person. I spoke with her for about five or six minutes,” added Mr Noor, who has five daughters and a grandson.

Other VIPs included the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Gloucester along with High Commissioners from Commonwealth countries including Canada and India.

“It was a really good event and one I will remember all my life,” said the restaurateur, who is chairman of Cheshire Asian and Minority Communities Council and an executive member of Cheshire, Halton & Warrington Race and Equality Centre.

“It was a privilege for me and on behalf of the whole community,” added Mr Noor, who feels British despite his Asian heritage. “This is my country now, heart and mind, I’m British.”

Also in attendance at the spectacular occasion was Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels (Con, Handbridge Park), who was born in Tanzania. She nominated Mr Noor to be an invited guest as did former county council chief executive Robin Wendt.

Cllr Daniels said: “It was just magical. I was announced as Lord Mayor of Chester. It was such an honour, to be there as Lord Mayor was unbelievable and I have done some fantastic things during my mayoral year.

"But I had never been to Buckingham Palace before. The gold was so gold and the paintings. I was in awe of everything.”

She was particularly impressed with the Queen greeting people over about two hours at the age of 91.