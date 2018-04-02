Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A friendly moggy has been brightening up the lives of staff and students at the University of Chester.

Millie the Campus Cat's university experience is something we can only dream of - she attends lectures whenever she feels like it, doesn't have to worry about tuition fees and is likely the most popular student on campus.

Sociable tortoise-shell Millie, whose owners live near the university campus, has become a firm favourite amongst staff and students in recent months - sitting in on lectures, meeting guests at events and even chilling in students' bedrooms.

She's also been known to cast her beady eyes over student dissertations and appears frequently on the social media sites of her fellow students.

A university spokesperson said: "Millie loves nothing more than getting lots of fuss and attention and particularly enjoys visiting our Careers and Employability team.

"She seems to know when our students need their Campus Cat fix. After all, research has shown that stroking a cat has a calming effect and helps to reduce stress."