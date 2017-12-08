Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port mum with a competitive streak is bidding for a national title.

Janelle McLaren, 34, from Valley View, Great Sutton, is the current holder of Miss Ellesmere Port Elegance.

Now the fitness fan has hopes of becoming Miss British Isles Elegance in the finals which will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza in Chester.

The single mum of ‘an amazing young man’, Cameron, 13, Janelle is also a UK Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (UKBFF) Bikini Fitness competitor holding third place North East Champion 2017 and a UKBFF 2017 British finalist.

She is coached by Cheshire based International Body Building and Fitness Federation pro Nina Ross and her partner Bradley Jackson and is sponsored for Miss British Isles Elegance by their company Nina’s Secret.

“They’re my coaches, mentors and friends,” says Janelle.

She is also an athlete and ambassador for award-winning sports nutrition supplement company BPI Sports UK.

“I’m a firm believer in ‘anything is possible’ if you put you mind to it and give it 100%, why can’t I be a female bodybuilder and enter a beauty pageant?” asks Janelle.

“Women are empowering the fitness industry these days but there’s still a stigma behind it.‘If you lift weights you’ll look like a man’. And as you can see this isn’t the case. And now I’m going to show you just how feminine we can be.

“I’m proud to be from Ellesmere Port, proud to represent my town as an UKBFF athlete and now as an Miss British Isles Elegance finalist I hope we can all get behind me and I can bring home a crown for you all.

“In the words of Nina Ross: ‘It’s hard to beat someone who never gives up’.”

This year is Janelle’s first season in competitions. She entered Miss British Isles in September and says: “I wanted another challenge under my belt, I’ve a competitive streak.”

This year’s competition saw the winner receiving £2,000 including a modelling and promotions contract.