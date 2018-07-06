Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four-legged friends Willow and Ted have been helping council trading standards officers in the fight against traders selling counterfeit or contraband tobacco.

In the last week the detection dogs sniffed out concealed stashes of cigarettes and tobacco in two of the premises searched in Chester and Northwich.

The illicit products were impounded during raids carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council trading standards officers, working alongside Cheshire police.

Tobacco was discovered in cavities in the wall hidden behind a cupboard and mirror with an electronic magnet system securing the entry point.

Seizures included cigarettes and tobacco that were not in standardised packaging and failed to contain health warnings in English. These products cannot be legally sold in the UK.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment and community, praised the use of the dogs who are provided by Wagtail UK Ltd.

He said: “Tobacco detection dogs have become valued members of our regulatory services team.

“People may be tempted by the cheap price tag, but it’s worth considering the great cost to your health, safety and community. Illegal tobacco supports other criminal activity and has many damaging effects on our local communities, as well as causing poor health.

“Dogs like Willow and Ted can find tobacco and cigarettes even if they are hidden in the most unlikely places. Offenders need to know that they will face prosecution if they choose to deal in these illegal products.”

Anyone with information about the sale of illegal tobacco can pass the details on to trading standards confidentially through Citizens’ Advice Consumer Service on: 03454 040506, or alternatively anonymously call the Tackling Illegal Tobacco hotline on 0300 999 0000 or report online at www.keep-it-out.co.uk.