A nonstop 90-year-old who helps to keep a club bar buzzing four nights a week has had her remarkable service recognised.

Veronica Blythe, of Brook Lane, Chester has just celebrated her 90th birthday and 75 years of working life, since 1992 at the City of Chester Conservative Club.

Founded in 1886 the club moved to its present home on Nicholas Street in 1964.

Veronica has now received a 25 year distinguished service medal to recognise her achievement at the club.

Born in Liverpool on July 6, 1928 Veronica has been a dedicated member of society according to daughter Anne Paterson.

Having her early years disrupted by World War Two, she decided to start her career at 15-years-old as a trainee nurse. She then went on to become a specialist eye nurse at St Paul’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Her marriage to Edward Blythe saw her move to Chester in her late 20s and, after becoming a mother to her two children, Stephen and Anne, she decided to take up part time bar work at the Bache Hotel in Upton.

This was the start of a long career in the pub trade and after eventually persuading her husband to leave Shell in 1965 she became a landlady for the first time at the Bulls Head in Ellesmere Port.

Two years later they acquired the pub of their dreams and moved to the Headless Woman at Duddon near Tarporley.

Veronica had 23 very happy years there before retiring to Chester. However her retirement lasted just one week and she started working at the Morris Dancer in Kelsall and at Chester Golf Club.

In 1992 Veronica was asked if she would work at the Conservative Club in Chester which she wasn’t to know would be her perfect job. Still a ‘very active’ member of staff she works four nights a week and provides buffets for all events.

At her 90th birthday party the club committee honoured her with the long service medal for 25 years of service.

In her spare time she plays whist twice a week and is still a big part of the domino team.

She is described as ‘an amazing lady who has time for everyone’ and has even worked in her spare time at the Hope House hospice charity shop in Chester.

Club secretary Clive Bond said it was his pleasure to order the medal from the London based Association of Conservative Clubs which the club had engraved on the reverse to recognise Mrs Blythe’s achievement.

He said: “We feel it is not only unusual to reach such a level of service, but for a lady of her age of 90 to still be working nearly 20 hours a week covering some four bar shifts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm until 8pm each day and then on Saturday from 3pm until 9pm is quite extraordinary.”

He added: “She tells us she has no intention of stopping working and intends to carry on for the foreseeable future!”

The medal was presented to Veronica by club chairman Les McKenna together with treasurer John Owens-Kay.