Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

McDonald's in Chester's Forum Shopping Centre is to close next month after more than 20 years.

Following years of speculation about the future of the fast food branch, a McDonald's spokesperson confirmed to The Chronicle that the restaurant will close on June 2.

It is due to 'significant changes in trading patterns' in the Northgate Street area, as the city prepares for the the Northgate retail, leisure and residential development which will completely demolish the Forum Shopping Centre and market.

The spokesperson said: “We are sad to confirm that due to significant changes in trading patterns in this area of the city and with planned redevelopment works on the site, the decision has been taken to close our restaurant in The Forum Shopping Centre on 2 June.

"All of our employees have been offered positions at other local restaurants. We continue to have a strong offering in Chester having invested significantly to enhance the customer experience in our other restaurants and remain committed to the local area.”

Chester's other McDonald's branch on Foregate Street will remain open.

McDonald's sparked much controversy in the city when it opened in the Forum back in December 1997, not least from local hot dog man Geoff Mesney, who feared it could signal the end for his business.

Geoff and his business are still going strong in the same spot almost 21 years later.