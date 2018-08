Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

McDonald's on Foregate Street had to be cordoned off as firefighters worked to remove a dangling flagpole from the roof.

Crews were called to reports of a 'dangerous structure' at 5.45pm on Saturday (August 11) and worked with police colleagues to manage traffic and passers by as the area was cordoned off.

A working platform was established and crews used their height safety gear to get to work on making the flagpole safe, removing it from the roof and lowering it to the ground.