M&S Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to Chester after revealing a ‘very small number’ of roles are moving to a different site.

The finance house, which employs about 2,000 staff at Chester Business Park, won’t say how many jobs are involved or the new location but parent company HSBC has recently created a new HQ in Birmingham.

M&S Bank says it will try to redeploy as many affected employees as possible.

A spokesperson said: “M&S Bank has always been based in Chester and there are absolutely no plans to change this. After launching as a bank in 2012, we’ve continued to expand with a growing number of Chester-based roles.

“We have recently announced plans to migrate a very small number of back office account processing roles, to enable us to benefit from additional technology, expertise and processing capabilities, delivering a more efficient service for our customers. We’ll be working closely with colleagues impacted by this change to redeploy as many people as possible.”

It’s not known where staff will be redeployed to parent company HSBC’s new Birmingham office.

HSBC built the HQ for its new UK division which had to be created as part of new government rules brought in to prevent a re-run of the last financial crisis.