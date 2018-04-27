Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lord Mayor of Chester and Mayor of Ellesmere Port have sent letters of congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their third child.

The Lord Mayor, Councillor Razia Daniels , has written to the couple to express best wishes on behalf of the City of Chester while the Mayor of Ellesmere Port , Councillor Nicole Meardon , has written on behalf of the residents of Ellesmere Port.

The new prince, named Louis Arthur Charles, was born at 11.01am on Monday, St George’s Day, weighing 8lb 7oz.

Councillor Daniels wrote: “Can I, on behalf of the City of Chester , extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to you both on the birth of your third child.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish you both, your children and your newborn many years of good health and happiness.”

Councillor Meardon penned: “I would like to wish your new son a healthy and happy life. Congratulations again and best wishes to both you and your family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their first two children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – are believed to have boarded a train at Chester Railway Station last November having attended the Grosvenor family's annual bonfire night at Eaton Hall.