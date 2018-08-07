Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People with dementia and their carers welcomed the Mayor of Winsford, Gina Lewis, to the town’s Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia café.

Dementia cafés provide people with dementia and carers with a platform to talk openly about living with dementia within a relaxed and informal environment.

The group regularly hear from a variety of guest speakers, including health and social care professionals and representatives from the local community, about topics and services relevant to them.

Sarah Greenwood, who attends the café regularly and cares for her husband Tony, said: “The dementia café was a lifeline for me when Tony was initially diagnosed.

“It enables me to have support and contact with other carers.

“Alzheimer’s can be a very isolating condition for both the person with the dementia and their carer, and this regular contact gives me a real boost.”

Caroline Hebblethwaite, dementia café coordinator for Alzheimer’s Society in Cheshire, said: “In the UK, one person develops dementia every three minutes and almost everyone knows someone who has been affected.

“With 17,583 people living with dementia in Cheshire, too many people face the condition alone without adequate support.

“‘Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia cafes can really help improve people’s quality of life.

“The café is also a great way of accessing one to one support and advice from Alzheimer’s Society dementia advisers which can help people live as well as possible with dementia.

“They give people with the condition and their carers the opportunity to socialise with others in similar situations and receive vital support.

“They’re also a great source of information and guidance which can help people to live well with the condition.”

The Mayor of Winsford Gina Lewis has nominated Alzheimer’s Society as one of her charities to support in her year of office.

She will also be taking part in the Cheshire Memory Walk later this year at Arley Hall on Sunday, October 14.

People are being urged to unite against dementia so people can register now at memorywalk.org.uk.

For more information on the cafe call 0300 369 0570 or pop along to the next one on Tuesday, August 28.

The café meets at St Andrews Church, Dingle Way on the last Tuesday in the month from 10.30-noon.

Visit alzheimers.org.uk/localinfo for more information about their other services.