The Mayor of Ellesmere Port, Cllr Karen Shore, has joined hundreds of local people who have signed up for this year’s Foamtastic Colour Blast, sponsored by Oliver and Co Solicitors.

The event is being held at Chester Racecourse on September 30 in support of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

As a taster to the event, Cllr Shore went along to find out exactly what The Foamtastic Colour Blast was all about, and was covered head to toe in coloured powder paint at the launch.

Cllr Shore, a long term supporter of the Backford-based hospice, said: “I am delighted to be supporting the foamtastic event this year, particularly as the hospice is one of the mayor’s charities for my civic year.

“The work of the hospice is invaluable in supporting local people suffering with life-limiting illnesses and fundraising events like this are a crucial part of enabling that support to continue.”

The Foamtastic Colourblast is not your average fun run. Once you begin to make your way around the racecourse, paint will be thrown from the five individual colour stations covering you from head to toe and you will also make your way through the two Foam Zones.

You can take part on your own, as a family, with friends or colleagues as a way of supporting the hospice, or you can take part in memory of someone who has brought colour into your life.

You don’t have to run, you can choose to jog, walk, skip or dance your way around the child friendly course.

Early bird for this event closes on July 31. Sign up now at www.hospicegs.com or call 01244 851811.