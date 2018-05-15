Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has been filming in Chester city centre for BBC1’s Supermarket Secrets.

Gregg was in front of the Eastgate Clock standing by a table displaying products which all contained palm oil.

Palm oil is a type of vegetable oil but the industry is linked to deforestation, habitat degradation, climate change, animal cruelty and indigenous rights abuses in the countries where it is made.

Gregg was talking to members of the public asking them if they were aware of the issues and whether it would dissuade them from buying goods containing palm oil.

“Are you surprised that it’s in so many products?” he asked a female Chester traffic warden, adding “Yeah, all of them. It’s mad!

“You’re quite right it’s causing damage to the environment,” said the presenter, who has appeared at Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival held at the racecourse.

Mr Wallace signed autographs and had his photograph taken while filming in the street but wasn’t comfortable as he normally works in a studio environment.

“I get really self-conscious. Now I know what sea lions feel like in the zoo,” he joked.

■ Supermarket Secrets shows Gregg Wallace behind the scenes with Britain’s biggest food retailers– across a year – to discover how they source, make and move the food we find on the supermarket shelves. The Chester scenes won’t be broadcast until the spring of 2019 when the programme will air at 9pm on BBC1.