A masked raider stole a large amount of cash from an Ellesmere Port hotel.

Police were called to reports of a robbery at The Woodland hotel on Chester Road, Whitby, shortly after 10am today (Thursday, April 26).

The victim reported that a man entered the premises and demanded money before making his escape in a black hatchback vehicle – taking with him a large quantity of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a male, wearing dark clothing, a dark baseball cap and a dark face covering.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 46628.

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.