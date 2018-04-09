Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after three masked raiders subjected staff at an Ellesmere Port pub to a ‘terrifying ordeal’.

Employees at The Cat pub in Wolverham Road were threatened with violence during the robbery which took place about 12.30am on Monday, April 9.

Staff were cleaning up when the trio burst in before making off with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the offenders entering or exiting the pub or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area between midnight and 1pm to get in touch.

Detective Constable Stuart Wood said: “The staff members were subjected to a terrifying ordeal and we are determined to catch the men responsible and bring them to justice.

“The offenders are all tall with an athletic build and were wearing dark clothing with their faces concealed.

“At least two of them are white and speak with a local accent.

“Enquiries into the robbery are ongoing and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything that may help with our investigation or thinks that they may know who the offenders are.

“If you have any information that may assist us please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 31456. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”