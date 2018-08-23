Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Frodsham.

Sometime between 11.30pm last night (Wednesday, August 22) and 12.15am this morning (Thursday, August 23) two masked men armed with a crowbar entered a house in Manor Road via a back door where two women and a child were inside.

The offenders searched the property and took a bracelet before fleeing the scene and were last seen heading in the direction of Bridgewater Close.

DC Gareth Yates said: “The incident understandably left the occupants distressed - I would urge anyone with information to contact me so we can find those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Gareth Yates on 101 quoting IML 162688. Information can also be passed anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.