Businesses throughout the area will shortly be competing for top honours at the 14th Marketing Cheshire Annual Awards.

The much-awaited short-list for the awards has been announced and was chosen from more than 80 nominations from individuals, initiatives and businesses.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Cheshire’s Carden Park Hotel on Thursday, September 13.

The awards celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement by local businesses and individuals with the winners of some categories going on to represent Cheshire at other national awards.

Katrina Michel, chief executive at Marketing Cheshire, said: “Cheshire is home to globally recognised tourist brands and tourism professionals who are world class.

“This year’s talented nominations continue to display the passion, commitment and inspiration that is the driving force behind Cheshire’s rising economy and visitor numbers.

“This is a tremendous achievement as tourism in Cheshire is worth £2.94 billion and employs over 36,431 people.

“Marketing Cheshire’s annual award ceremony is a great way to recognise and celebrate these achievements.”

This year the event’s sponsors include headline sponsors Quality in Tourism as well as individual award sponsors PEAR Communication, University of Chester, Prestige, Crofton Print, Hipswing, Zest for Life and Bolesworth Estate.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are now on sale.

The sparkling evening includes a drinks reception, three-course meal and the prestigious awards ceremony.

To sponsor the awards or for information on tickets call Leonie Hallam on 01244 405606 or visit www.marketingcheshire.co.uk.

John Murphy, Rookery Hall’s general manager, said: “Rookery Hall Hotel and Spa was delighted to win Marketing Cheshire’s 2017 Business Tourism Award.

“It was great for morale to achieve this recognition and it was an excellent springboard from which to enter other awards.

“Winning awards of this sort is a great endorsement for us as a hotel and has definitely brought in business.”

Matthew Naylor, sales and marketing director of Peckforton Castle, said: “I can speak to clients about the great qualities of Peckforton Castle and its fantastic customer service but awards like Hotel of the Year from Marketing Cheshire and VisitEngland, simply speak for themselves.

“There is nothing better than external endorsement from prestigious and well-recognised organisations of this sort.

“Entering and winning awards does require effort but it also forces focus. In turn this becomes a virtuous circle leading to excellence.”

The full shortlist for the Marketing Cheshire Annual Awards is as follows:

Best Tourism Marketing Project of the Year: Chester Mystery Plays 2018; McArthur Glen Cheshire Oaks, Chinese New Year; Storyhouse Royal Visit

Boutique Accommodation and Small Hotel: Oddfellows Chester, The Townhouse Chester

Business Tourism Award: Carden Park; Crewe Hall; Park Royal

Dog Friendly Business of the Year: Combermere Abbey; Crewe Hall; National Waterways Museum

Family Friendly Tourism Business of the Year: Blakemere Village; McArthur Glen Cheshire Oaks; Park Royal; Russian Style Crepes; The White Horse, Chester Racecourse

Hotel of the Year: Carden Park; Cottons Hotel & Spa; Crewe Hall; DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Spa Chester; Mottram Hall; Park Royal; Peckforton Castle; Rookery Hall; The Abode; The Mere Golf Resort & Spa

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year: Anderton Boat Lift; Storyhouse.

Restaurant of the Year: Chefs Table; Cottons Hotel & Spa; Chester Grosvenor Hotel; The Mere Golf Resort & Spa; The Yard; Upstairs At The Grill

Self Catering Provider/Property of the Year: The Hollies Forest Lodges; Otters Retreat; The Chapel Chester; Yew Tree Farm Holidays

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year: Cheshire Falconry; Chester Running Tours; Escapism Chester; Reclaimed World; The Danny

Sustainable Tourism Award: Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre; Just So Festival

Team of the Year: Chester Boat Crew; Operations and Maintenance Team, Chester Race Company; Kitchen Team, Crewe Hall; Hickory’s Smokehouse; Breakfast Team, Holiday Inn, Ellesmere Port; The Hollies Farm Shop; Champagne Bar Team, Mottram Hall; Reclaimed World; Reception Team, The Abode; Tourism Experience or Event of the Year: Blakemere Village Christmas Woodland; Davenport Tea Rooms Victorian Christmas; Christmas at Dunham Massey; Just So Festival; Boats of Every Description, National Waterways Museum; Tatton Park Farm Field to Fork Story; The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show

Wedding Venue of the Year: Carden Park; Cheshire Woodland Weddings; Chester Racecourse; Chester Town Hall; Crewe Hall; Holiday Inn, Ellesmere Port; Nunsmere Hall Hotel; The Mere Golf Resort & Spa.