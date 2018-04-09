Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s Maplin electronics store is closing down with stock being sold off at a huge discount.

The Chester Retail Park outlet is one of more than 200 around the country under threat of closure since the retailer went into administration.

A closing down sale is ongoing both in-store and online, with signs in the windows stating ‘Store closing – all stock reduced. Everything must go’ and ‘At least 20% off everything’.

The firm is not offering refunds on any goods it sold before February 28, 2018.

And a notice in the store’s window said all goods bought after March 10 can only be returned if they are faulty.

Maplin, which also runs a store at the Coliseum at Cheshire Oaks , called in the administrators after talks with potential buyers failed to secure a sale.

The company has 217 stores and employs 2,500 staff.

Meanwhile, Toys R Us stores at Chester Retail Park and Broughton Shopping Park are also holding closing down sales.

This follows the appointment of administrators to begin ‘an orderly wind-down’ of the UK’s biggest toy retailer following the failure to find a buyer.

All 105 Toys R Us stores, including outlets at Chester Retail Park and Broughton Shopping Park, will shut but no closure date has been given at the moment.

Staff at the Chester outlet say it will close once all the stock has sold.