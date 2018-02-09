Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A manhunt was underway in Chester city centre last night after police spotted a suspicious car sparking a search involving the force helicopter.

Officers spied the vehicle in Nicholas Street near the Grosvenor roundabout at 7.22pm on Thursday (February 8).

As patrols went to follow the car the occupant fled from the vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing several marked cars racing into the city centre as officers made a search of the area with the help of air support and the dog unit.

Spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: “Despite an extensive search the driver was not located. The car, which is believed to be stolen, has been seized and enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 743, of February 8, 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.