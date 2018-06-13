Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brio Entertainment are hosting another night of the popular, award-winning Manford’s Comedy Club on Friday, June 15 at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall.

Over the past few years the show has been highly successful among the Brio sites including Neston Civic Hall and Northwich Memorial Court, where comedy legends Jason Manford and John Bishop have even appeared.

More recently Russell Kane has been a special guest at the shows.

This Friday at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall, Manford’s have lined up some exceptional guests.

The line-up includes one of the comedy circuit’s favourites, Matt Green, as host.

For car fans out there, host of BBC’s Top Gear companion show Extra Gear, George Lewis, takes to the stage.

He’s been described as an “expert craftsman” and he was even hand-picked to support Romesh Ranganathan on his recent tour.

TV’s Craig Murray will also be appearing. With a host of talents including comedy, acting and presenting, he’s even in the national advertising campaign for PlusNet Broadband!

Tickets, priced £10, can be booked at brioentertainment.org or by calling the box office on 0333 666 3366.