A fee for dropping off passengers at Manchester Airport will be introduced next week.

As of Tuesday, July 10, people will be charged to drop off directly outside the airport's terminals as part of a new scheme.

According to Manchester Evening News, motorists dropping passengers off will be charged £3 for five minutes or £4 for ten minutes.

Alternatively motorists can use a free drop-off area at the current Jetparks 1 site and catch a shuttle bus to the correct terminal.

There will be no change to arrangements for picking passengers up.

When the M.E.N first reported the plan in March, some readers accused the airport of ‘getting every last penny from passengers’.

But airport bosses insist the scheme is aimed at relieving crippling congestion around the site.

There is no change to arrangements for picking people up, with those collecting passengers asked to park in the car parks at each terminal, which cost £4 for 30 minutes.

Blue badge holders are allowed to drop off outside of the terminals free of charge.

A resident permit scheme costing £30 a year will be in place for commuters who use the Airport Station and need to be dropped off or picked up. Drop-offs will be at the station but all pick-ups need to be at T1 Arrivals.

Private hire drivers will get a 40pc discount if they buy a £30 concession card. These cards are already in use for picking up passengers from Arrivals.

Airport bosses say more passengers, security rules around forecourt capacity and limited space has led to extreme congestion, especially at peak times.

They added that profits from the scheme would go toward a new public transport fund being set up by the airport with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Transport for Greater Manchester and Cheshire East Council.

This will support measures to improve access for both staff and passengers who use public transport, they say.