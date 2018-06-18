Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers at Manchester Airport are facing long delays today (Monday, June 18) to pass through security checks.

There are reports of delays at terminals one and three and even Holidaymakers who paid extra cash for fast track passes say they were left queuing for up to two hours.

A spokesman for the airport said there were ‘high volumes’ of passengers and that staff were working to get things moving, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Andy Kirk, who was travelling from terminal one, said: “If you are flying from Manchester Airport, I would recommend arriving at least an hour earlier than planned, security is absolutely chaos already.

“It turned out to be one hour from getting in the fast track queue to getting out the other side through security.

“Staff doing their best, in face of understandably annoyed travellers, just too few it seems.”

David Denning tweeted an image of queues spilling into terminal one from the departure gates.

He wrote: “More disastrous Monday security queues at T1 Manchester Airport. 20 mins before even able to present my boarding pass. Not fit for purpose. Understaffed and process too slow.”

Bob Hilton tweeted: “Manchester airport T1 in meltdown this morning glad I paid for fast track and it only took 1 hour 45 minutes to get through!”

Paul O’Hara said: “T1 security @ manchester airport = 2 hours minimum.”

Mark Shepherd wrote: “Absolute chaos at T3 security this morning. Over an hour in the queue and I was Fast Track.

“Sitting waiting to depart with KLM but waiting for pax stuck in the security mess. How can anyone enjoy travelling through Manchester Airport?”

To save time, airport bosses advised passengers to make sure liquids were in clear plastic bags and are under 100ml.

Travellers were also told to remove electrical items from their hand luggage.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said: “Due to high volumes of passengers we’ve experienced queues at security this morning.

“We apologise for any delays experienced by passengers and we’re working hard to process them as quickly as possible.”