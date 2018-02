Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and a woman walked away from a dramatic early hours minibus crash with only minor injuries.

Police were called to Chester Road, Helsby at around 4.30am on Sunday (February 18) after reports that a minibus had collided with a traffic light post, flipping on to its side as a result.

The crash knocked the traffic light over, but the male driver and his female passenger managed to walk away with minor injuries.

Cheshire police said they were treated at the scene by paramedics as a precaution.