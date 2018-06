Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing man has been found safe and well in Chester.

Police issued an appeal yesterday (Tuesday, June 5) to find Andrew Walker, 46, following concerns for his welfare after he went missing in the Liverpool Road area of Chester on Monday (June 4).

His disappearance had been described as 'out of character', and prompted a number of searches of the local area to try and trace him.

Thankfully, officers say Mr Walker has since been found 'safe and well' in Chester.