This individual is wanted for questioning after a train incident in which a man tried to bite his victim’s face.

British Transport Police say the unprovoked attack happened on a railway journey between Liverpool and Chester.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him in connection with an assault in which the offender tried to bite the victim’s face.”

The incident happened shortly after midnight on December 17 as the 47-year-old male victim was travelling between Liverpool James Street and Chester .

He was approached by a man, who assaulted him, punching him and attempting to bite his face. Police say the attack appears completely unprovoked.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 273 of January 30.