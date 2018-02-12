Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with criminal damage after smashing an ambulance window with beer cans and a wine bottle while paramedics treated a patient inside.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were called to an incident in Parklands, Ellesmere Port on Saturday evening (February 10) and had just got the patient inside the ambulance when someone started throwing the items at the vehicle - resulting in a smashed window.

There were no injuries and the man was later arrested, but a NWAS spokesperson told The Chronicle that the incident has left both the ambulance crew and the patient 'very shaken up'.

"This has resulted in the vehicle being taken off the road as well as a hefty repair bill," the spokesperson added. "However, the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“This is the second attack of its kind in recent weeks and we just have no words. We’re appalled that some members of the public can treat us so badly when we’re only here to help.

“The man in question was arrested and we are now working with police in their enquiries.”

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "At 12.27am on Sunday 11 February police were called to Parklands in Little Sutton following reports of a man throwing objects at an ambulance while paramedics were inside the vehicle with a patient.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was later charged with the offence and will appear at West Cheshire Magistrates on 28 February 2018."