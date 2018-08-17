Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who attempted to break into a house while the homeowners were asleep upstairs has been jailed.

Callum Quirk, 20, appeared at Chester Crown Court where he was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to attempted burglary.

Quirk, of Maple Avenue, Runcorn, was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

The charge related to an incident that occurred at around midnight on Sunday, July 15 when Quirk attempted to force entry into a house on Morval Crescent, Runcorn, as a family slept upstairs.

Fortunately, as Quirk was trying to gain entry into the address, the homeowners’ daughter got up to get a glass of water from the kitchen and disturbed him and he fled empty handed.

The following morning the homeowners awoke and discovered that somebody had attempted to force entry into their home.

The couple immediately reported the incident to Runcorn CID, who commenced a full investigation.

The net quickly closed in on Quirk after officers discovered his fingerprints on the window he tried to break in through.

Quirk was arrested on Monday, July 16. He subsequently refused to engage with officers and to leave his custody cell.

However, on appearing in court and hearing the evidence against him, he pleaded guilty to attempted burglary.

Following his sentencing Detective Constable Ciara Murphy said: “I am pleased to see that Quirk is now behind bars and hope that this acts as a deterrent to others thinking of committing similar offences.

“Having your home broken into – the place you should be able to feel most safe – is extremely distressing and it was only by pure chance that Quirk was disturbed before he could commit his crime.

“I hope that the sentence handed to Quirk will provide some closure for the victims and give him time to reflect on the distress he has caused.”