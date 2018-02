Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police had to close a road in Christleton on Wednesday night (February 7) following a two-vehicle collision.

The junction between Brown Heath Road and Plough Lane was closed as emergency services dealt with the accident which was reported at 9.42pm.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said five casualties were treated for minor injuries by paramedics. A man was later taken to hospital for assessment.