A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a train near Chester Railway Station this morning (Wednesday, February 7).

Police and fire crews were called to Chester Railway Station following the incident which happened at about 6.10am today.

(Image: Chris Ellison)

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We had an incident call at 6.10am to Chester Railway Station with reports of a man having been struck by a train.

"That person has been found by officers and emergency services have conveyed him to hospital. His injuries were consistent with having been struck by a train.

"We do not know anything further about his condition at the moment but obviously his injuries are serious."

(Image: @JohnMack1955)

He added: "This is not being treated as a suspicious incident."

Merseyrail issued the following statement earlier today (Wednesday, February 7): "Delays to services to Chester. Due to trespassers on the railway earlier at Chester, the Chester line is disrupted. Disruption is expected until 7.45am."

Just after 6am today, Merseyrail said: "Due to an incident at Chester, which requires an isolation of the electricity supply, services between Hooton and Chester are severely disrupted."

However, Merseyrail have just reported that services are starting to return to normal although there could still be some disruption and possible cancellations.