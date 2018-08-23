Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 'vicious' assault in a Cheshire pub.

An altercation between two men took place outside the pub on Winwick Road, Warrington at 5pm on Sunday, August 19 and afterwards, a 20-year-old man was followed into the pub toilets and attacked by a man, causing injuries to his face.

The offender then made off from the scene.

Detective Constable Danielle Fildes, of Warrington CID, said: “This was a vicious and targeted assault leaving the victim with serious injuries to his face.

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen the altercation take place outside the pub and may know who followed the victim into the toilets.

“If you have any information to help with our investigation please come forward and call 101.”

Anyone who may have seen the altercation or have further information is asked to contact Cheshire police quoting IML 159452.

Information can also be provided by giving the details here or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.