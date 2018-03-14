Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Northwich man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order following multiple public order offences.



Craig Howman, 26, of Stones Manor Lane, Northwich, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 9) which bans him from being drunk in any public place in Northwich.



The court heard that Howman had been in contact with officers 19 times in the past year alone with the majority of offences relating to drugs and alcohol.



The two-year order also prevents Howman from causing harassment, alarm or distress to any members of the public, including swearing in public or to the public, including the emergency services.

In addition, he is also ordered to engage in drug and alcohol rehabilitation.



PC Neil Wharmby said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are preventative measures. They are made to prevent the individual from committing offences to protect the community from further harm being caused.



“In this case, Howman has shown little consideration at all for other people, and despite having had multiple opportunities to change his behaviour, he has failed to do so, leaving us with no option but to apply for a court order.



“Applying for court orders is always the last resort, but the public of Northwich should be allowed to go about their daily business without having to be subject to offensive behaviour from people who simply cannot behave in a reasonable manner.”

If Howman breaks the order in any way he risks being detained in custody.