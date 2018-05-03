Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 42-year-old man remains in custody after police discovered a suspicious device at a house in Blacon yesterday (Wednesday, May 2).

Just hours after police executed a warrant at a property on Blacon Avenue, the item was discovered by officers who arrested a man on suspicion of drugs and firearm offences.

Roads in the area remained closed for most of the day, with parents of children at nearby The Arches Primary School told not to pick up their children until 4pm yesterday afternoon.

However, although all closures have since been lifted, police have remained in the area to 'reassure the community'.

A Cheshire police spokesperson told The Chronicle: "There is no update on the investigation at the current time, the man remains in police custody where he is assisting officers with their enquiries."