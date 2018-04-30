Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Liverpool man has admitted his involvement in a series of car and key burglaries across Cheshire and Merseyside.

Charlie Swann, 21, of Meadow Lane, was arrested on Tuesday, April 24, following a joint operation with Merseyside Police.

He was subsequently charged with a number of offences including three counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and theft of a motor vehicle. The charges relate to incidents in Neston , Ellesmere Port and Liverpool over a ten day period.

Swann appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 28 where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

He also asked for a further 24 burglaries in Ellesmere Port , Chester , Northwich , Wirral , Liverpool and Lancashire to be taken into consideration.

Swann is due to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday, May 25.