Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DJ has been handed a four-year jail sentence after he admitted sexually assaulting a sleeping woman.

Michael Brady, 41, of Hindle Avenue in Warrington, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on July 6 to sexual assault, voyeurism and causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorised access to secure data.

Today (Thursday, August 2) he was sentenced at the same court to four years in prison.

The court heard how Brady recorded himself sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on his mobile phone and later viewed the videos before deleting them in an attempted to hide his actions.

He also accessed personal images on the woman’s phone before sending them to his own email address from the phone.

The victim only realised what had happened when she unlocked her phone and her email app opened.

In a personal statement which she read to the court the victim said: “What has happened to me has affected me more than I ever thought it would. I feel lost, broken and like the person I once was will never come back.

“I don’t understand why he has done this to me, it doesn't make any sense.”

Praise for victim

PC Nicola Halliwell from Cheshire police said: “The defendant has shown no remorse for his behaviour, with the only saving grace being that he chose to plead guilty, so the victim did not have to face a trial.

“She has shown patience and dignity throughout the investigation. I am extremely proud of her and she should be extremely proud of herself.

“The courage and strength that she has shown throughout such a traumatic experience is nothing short of inspirational and I would hope that today’s result goes some way in assisting her to gain some form of closure so she may move on with her life.”