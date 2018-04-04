Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community has been left devastated after a 52-year-old man was killed in a massive house fire in Hoole over the Easter weekend.

The ferocious blaze ripped through a house in Phillip Street just before 9.30pm on Good Friday (March 30), with a number of people who were inside the property at the time managing to evacuate themselves, receiving treatment outside before being taken to hospital.

On Tuesday (April 3), a Cheshire police spokesperson confirmed that a 52-year-old man had died as a result of injuries sustained in the blaze and he has since been named by a relative as David Walker, 52.

Of the other people injured during the blaze, Steven Ison, 52, remains in hospital with severe burns to his arms while 49-year-old Simon Brocklehurst has been discharged after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Cheshire Police released the following statement on Tuesday: “At 9.42pm on Friday, 30th March, Cheshire police were notified by Cheshire Fire and Rescue colleagues of a house fire at Phillip Street in Hoole, Chester.

“It is believed that four people were inside the property at the time of the incident, all of whom were able to evacuate and were taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, a 52-year-old man has since died as a result of his injuries. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“Another 52-year-old man remains in hospital receiving treatment, while two other men, aged 50 and 40, have now been released from hospital. Detectives are now working closely with fire service colleagues to ascertain the cause of the fire.”

Flowers have since been left outside the house in tribute to Mr Walker.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson yesterday confirmed the name of the deceased as David Walker and said an inquest into the death had been opened and adjourned.

This is not the first time Hoole has witnessed a serious fire in its streets. More than 20 years ago Pickfords’ furniture warehouse in Lightfoot Street was razed to the ground following a blaze on October 25, 1996.

And on December 2, 2010, flames ripped through Chester Enterprise Centre, off Hoole Bridge in Hoole, which reduced it to a blackened shell and destroyed 50 businesses.