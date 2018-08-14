Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who sent indecent images and a video of himself to someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl has been jailed.

Matthew White, from Warrington, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The 32-year-old also admitted attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity.

He was jailed for 12 months at Chester Crown Court and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

White began communicating with someone who told him they were a 14-year-old girl via a social networking site on June 16.

After sending the indecent images and video White was confronted by online child abuse activists at his home on June 28.

White admitted sending indecent images to one of the activists, despite them telling him that they were only 14, and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Following his sentencing, when White was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge, Detective Constable Jo McDonough, of Warrington’s Local Policing Unit, said: “We are committed to pursuing and bringing to justice those who prey on vulnerable children using social media and messaging apps.

“Although there was no actual victim in this case, there is no going away from the fact that White tried to send indecent images and a video to a 14-year-old girl.

“Thankfully he is now behind bars and can no longer pose a threat to young girls.”