A Liverpool man who hid £900 worth of Class A drugs in his underpants has been jailed for more than five years.
Lee Marr, 29, of no fixed abode, was jailed at Chester Crown Court on Thursday (August 30) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Marr also pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B Drug (Cannabis) and was jailed for a total of five years and 219 days. He was also ordered to pay a £170 victims surcharge.
Marr was arrested on Tuesday, July 29 after officers from Crewe Local Policing Unit stopped a taxi in Willaston as part of a proactive operation targeting drug dealing.
When he was searched, Marr was found to have 90 wraps of heroin concealed in his underwear, with an estimated street value of £900.Detective Constable Louise Crosbie said: “The detrimental impact of drugs is well known and removing those involved in drug dealing is of paramount importance.
“I hope that the sentence handed to Marr sends out a clear message to other potential criminals that the use and supply of illegal drugs will not be tolerated in Cheshire.
“While we have successfully taken Marr out of the drug dealing chain and his life-destroying illegal drugs have been taken off our streets, our fight against organised criminals continues. I urge anyone with any information about suspected drug related activity in their community to get in touch. You will be listened to and we will investigate the matter.
“You can report suspected drug dealing to us directly by calling 101 or giving us the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries . Alternatively information can be given anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”