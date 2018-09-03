Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Liverpool man who hid £900 worth of Class A drugs in his underpants has been jailed for more than five years.

Lee Marr, 29, of no fixed abode, was jailed at Chester Crown Court on Thursday (August 30) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Marr also pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B Drug (Cannabis) and was jailed for a total of five years and 219 days. He was also ordered to pay a £170 victims surcharge.



Marr was arrested on Tuesday, July 29 after officers from Crewe Local Policing Unit stopped a taxi in Willaston as part of a proactive operation targeting drug dealing.

When he was searched, Marr was found to have 90 wraps of heroin concealed in his underwear, with an estimated street value of £900.