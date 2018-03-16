Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police have launched an investigation after a man was seriously assaulted in Chester city centre .

The 33-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he is believed to be in a stable condition.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation between three men on Northgate Street shortly after 4.30am today (Friday, March 16).

Two men, age 42 and 52, have been arrested suspicion of section 18 assault in relation to the incident. They are currently being held in police custody where they are helping officers with their enquiries.

This morning a section of Northgate Street was cordoned off as crime scene investigators examined the area where the assault took place.

Evidence markers appeared to have been placed on the ground directly outside the Gino’s Gelato ice cream shop. The road is now open again.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 11333. Details can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

