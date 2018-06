The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man is in hospital after sustaining serious burns following a fire in a tent near Chester.

Fire crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in a tent on Kelsall Road in Ashton just after 5am yesterday morning (Sunday, June 24).

When they got there, they discovered a man had sustained serious burns as a result of the blaze.

After being given first aid at the scene, the man was then taken to Whiston Hospital in Merseyside by North West Ambulance Service.