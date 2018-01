Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 40-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving following what is alleged to have been ‘a police chase’ during an incident at Frodsha m.

Bradley Mark Higham, of no fixed address, also faces a charge of aggravated vehicle taking as a result of what happened on Tuesday (January 9).

He is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, January 11).

Higham is also charged with driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.