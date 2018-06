Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 55-year-old man has been acquitted of historic sex offences following a trial at Chester Crown Court.

David Murray, of Princes Road in Ellesmere Port, was cleared of three counts of indecent assault by a jury on April 26.

Co-accused Terence Bishop, 63, was convicted of a string of child sex offences including rape, indecent assault and possession of indecent images.

Bishop, of Blacon Avenue in Chester, was remanded into custody. He will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on June 11.