Police investigating an attempted raid on a cash machine in Tarvin have now charged a man.

Ryan Wilson, 30, was arrested at Manchester Airport on Thursday (August 2) on suspicion of burglary following the attack on an ATM outside the Co-op on Monday, April 2.

Wilson, of Chelford Grove, Bridgehall, Stockport, was subsequently charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court later today (Friday, August 3).

Back in April police were called to the scene on Bypass Road in Tarvin just before 4.30am to find offenders had tried to take the cash machine and although they fled empty handed, had caused a significant amount of damage.