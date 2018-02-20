Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have charged a man in connection with a number of alleged sexual offences against a boy under 16-years-old from Chester.

Harold Charlton, 39, of Birdwell Road, Sheffield, has been charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, grooming a boy under 16-years-old and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The charges relate to an incident reported to officers on Sunday, February 18.

Police say the male victim, now aged 16, is receiving specialist care and support. Officers investigated the allegation and an arrest was made on Monday, February 19.

Charlton appeared at Chester Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, February 20) and has been remanded to appear at Chester Crown Court on March 20.