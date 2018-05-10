Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man following a serious assault in which a man was slashed across the face on an Ellesmere Port street.

Michael McTigue, 31, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife in a public place and assaulting a constable following the incident which happened at around 2pm on Tuesday (May 8) on Station Road.

The male victim, 23, sustained a slash wound to his face and had to be taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

McTigue, of St Andrew's Road, Ellesmere Port, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court today.