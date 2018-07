Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man has been charged following an early-hours robbery on a Chester street which left a woman with facial injuries.

Police have charged Jack Edmonds, of no fixed address, with robbery and he has been remanded in custody to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, July 17).

Police were called to Sibell Street in the city centre at 12.03am yesterday (Monday, July 16) following reports of a robbery.

A 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries.