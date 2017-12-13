Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 42-year-old man has been charged following an armed robbery at a Chester convenience store.

The incident happened on December 4 when a staff member at McColl's newsagents on Brook Lane was subjected to a terrifying attack when an offender jumped over the counter and demanded he hand over cash from the till.

The attacker made threats to the victim before removing a quantity of cash and stealing alcohol.

Police arrested Neil Harker Moor, of Ermine Road, Chester yesterday (Tuesday, December 12) in relation to the incident and later charged him with robbery and possession of a knife.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court later today (Wednesday, December 13).