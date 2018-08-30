Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 36-year-old man has been charged with driving above the alcohol limit following a serious crash on the A483 near Chester yesterday (Wednesday, August 30).

Four vehicles were involved in the crash which happened at around 5.15pm and brought roads to a standstill for hours.

Police said two people were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital as a precaution but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Martin Roberts, 36, of Corwen in North Wales, was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

He will appear at Chester Magistrates Court on September 14.