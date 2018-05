Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man following a spate of bin fires outside houses on a Chester street.

Connor Egan, 20, of Whipcord Lane, Chester, was arrested on Tuesday, May 29, and subsequently charged with four counts of arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered and one count of harrassment.

It follows three occasions in which bins were set alight on Lorne Street.

Egan has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates Court later today (Thursday, May 31).